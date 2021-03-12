Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Soliton alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Soliton in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Soliton stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,031. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $311.64 million, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.24. Soliton has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Equities analysts predict that Soliton will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Soliton by 19.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Soliton during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Soliton during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soliton (SOLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.