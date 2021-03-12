Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) to Hold

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orbital Energy Group Inc. is a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of companies. Its group of businesses includes Orbital Gas Systems, Inc., Orbital Power Services and Orbital Solar Services. Orbital Gas Systems provides gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets. Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities and midstream markets. Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement and construction in the renewable energy industry. Orbital Energy Group Inc., formerly known as CUI GLOBAL INC, is based in TX, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on OEG. B. Riley raised Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

OEG stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $301.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.43. Orbital Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

