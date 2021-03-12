Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Sell

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

MAKSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

MAKSY opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

