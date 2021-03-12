Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Sell

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

MAKSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

MAKSY opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.