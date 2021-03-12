Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to announce $291.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $294.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.00 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $256.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

VIAV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,500. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 100.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $36,492.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,625 shares of company stock valued at $169,765. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 153,292 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

