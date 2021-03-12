Zacks: Brokerages Expect The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The AES’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.39. The AES posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AES will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The AES.

Get The AES alerts:

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.21. 77,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,461,295. The AES has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 207,878 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,080,000 after acquiring an additional 72,451 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 754,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 231,151 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AES (AES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.