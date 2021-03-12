Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.67. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $12.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.58 to $15.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,048,269,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Teleflex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $226,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

TFX traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $414.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,838. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $420.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $395.50 and its 200-day moving average is $378.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

