Zacks: Brokerages Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. ServiceNow reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $31.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $505.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,504. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,522 shares of company stock worth $27,129,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 8.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 74.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 12.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

