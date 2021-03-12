Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Announce -$0.81 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,855 shares of company stock worth $13,900,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RL stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.75. 1,088,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,597. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $129.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

