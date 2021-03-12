Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$2.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will announce earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.36) and the highest is ($1.93). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.29) to ($6.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($7.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.16) to ($4.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15.

MRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.57.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $194.93 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.50.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,366,307.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total transaction of $9,379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,301,553.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,818 shares of company stock valued at $94,010,262 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

