Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Lantheus posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.39. 394,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,889. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lantheus has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $20.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $31,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,820 and have sold 40,267 shares valued at $740,935. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after buying an additional 435,251 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lantheus by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after buying an additional 250,891 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,419,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after purchasing an additional 183,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 646,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

