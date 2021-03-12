Zacks: Brokerages Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post $3.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.80 billion and the highest is $4.06 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $14.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

NYSE LH traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.29. 1,089,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,796. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.48 and its 200-day moving average is $206.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $252.45.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,559 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.