Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.19. Fiserv posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Shares of FISV opened at $122.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,147,073 shares of company stock worth $2,217,095,399. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

