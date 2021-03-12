Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.55 Million

Analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will post $21.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the highest is $22.40 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $18.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $84.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $84.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $86.99 million, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $90.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FGBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FGBI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,254. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $191.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.49. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.