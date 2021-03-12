Zacks: Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. ExlService posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $114,416.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,120,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,930 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 503,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,202,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11. ExlService has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

