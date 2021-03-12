Zacks: Brokerages Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Announce $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.74. EPAM Systems posted earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $10.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.50.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $351.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $402.62.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total transaction of $704,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,382.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.