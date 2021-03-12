Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce $44.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.38 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $42.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $195.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.70 million to $204.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $266.64 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $329.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26).

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLVS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.92. 185,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,130,924. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $618.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.