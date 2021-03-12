Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. 7,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,133. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $817.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. bought 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $56,013.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.