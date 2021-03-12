Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Announce -$0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to announce ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEAS opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.