Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Announce -$0.83 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to announce ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEAS opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.