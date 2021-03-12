Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.49). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 131.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

In related news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $7,717,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 910,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,946,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,195,168 shares of company stock valued at $79,945,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,972,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 98,463 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACB stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. 119,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,564,928. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

