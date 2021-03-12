Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will report sales of $322.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.50 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $307.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,305,800,000 after buying an additional 27,880 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after buying an additional 81,250 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,962,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fair Isaac by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FICO traded down $8.90 on Tuesday, hitting $460.19. 4,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,240. The business’s fifty day moving average is $468.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.86. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

