Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.68. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $15.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $16.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.33 to $20.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Deere & Company by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.49. 62,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,301. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $366.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

