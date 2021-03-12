Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

MNRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MNRL opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $930.87 million, a PE ratio of -820.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

