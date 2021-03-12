Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). AxoGen reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%.

AXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.47. 3,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.89 million, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,181,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $62,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $1,439,869. Company insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

