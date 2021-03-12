Zacks: Analysts Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to Announce $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to post $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.45. WEX reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $12.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,297 shares of company stock worth $30,394,513. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WEX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.60. 2,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.99 and a 200-day moving average of $178.45. WEX has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $234.64.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

