Zacks: Analysts Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on WASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $53.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

