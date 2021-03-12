Zacks: Analysts Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.74. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.07. 2,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,909. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.86. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.03%.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $32,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,942 shares in the company, valued at $924,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven Lund purchased 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,351 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,122. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after purchasing an additional 367,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $46,393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 85,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 781,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

