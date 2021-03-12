Zacks: Analysts Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13. MarketAxess posted earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $10.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $8.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $515.30. 4,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,975. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.26. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,215. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.