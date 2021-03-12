Zacks: Analysts Expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.69 Million

Analysts expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report $65.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.08 million. Golar LNG Partners posted sales of $67.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $277.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.65 million to $298.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $274.00 million, with estimates ranging from $269.49 million to $278.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $41,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,135. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.