Zacks: Analysts Expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Cubic posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cubic.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUB. William Blair cut shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

CUB remained flat at $$70.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -538.46 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,255,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cubic by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,325,000 after buying an additional 976,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cubic by 1,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after buying an additional 686,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at $24,711,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,496,000.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.