Zacks: Analysts Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Million

Brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to announce sales of $4.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.20 million. uniQure reported sales of $100,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,430%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $277.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $551.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $156.67 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $248.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Guggenheim raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $605,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,534. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. uniQure has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

