Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). MongoDB reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 161.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.33.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313 in the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $14.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,197. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.06 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

