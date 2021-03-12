Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Post $0.46 EPS

Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,500%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $4.79 on Tuesday, reaching $150.56. 36,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,630. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.68. Match Group has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,557 shares of company stock worth $37,989,910. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,152,000 after buying an additional 5,569,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,258,000 after buying an additional 1,416,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Match Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,518,000 after purchasing an additional 522,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

