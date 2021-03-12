Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.20. Lennar reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $9.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.05.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $88.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,419. Lennar has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

