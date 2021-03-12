Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AzurRx BioPharma.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

AZRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dawson James downgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on AzurRx BioPharma from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:AZRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. 1,467,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,513,573. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.