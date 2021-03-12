Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to announce $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $6.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,654,197.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,784. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Avantor by 1,743.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 234.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $31.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.