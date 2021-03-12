Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

