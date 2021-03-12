Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38.
About Yellow Cake
