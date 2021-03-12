Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock.
YSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.60 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $16.49 on Monday. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36.
About Yatsen
Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.
