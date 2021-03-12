Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock.

YSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.60 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $16.49 on Monday. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $97,138,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $80,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $75,007,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $41,288,000.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

