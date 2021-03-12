Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
YZCAY opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.
Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile
