Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

YZCAY opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

