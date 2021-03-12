Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.25

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 5212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

