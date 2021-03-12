XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the February 11th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XTLB opened at $3.57 on Friday. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.83.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

