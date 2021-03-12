Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Trading 8.6% Higher

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) shares traded up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.90. 593,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,308,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 687.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,803,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,554,394 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 93.85% of Xtant Medical worth $87,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

