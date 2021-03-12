Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the February 11th total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 251,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of Xtant Medical worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN XTNT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 591,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,308,626. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24. Xtant Medical has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

