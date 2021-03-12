Xponance Inc. Sells 34 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $312.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

