Xponance Inc. Purchases 356 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

