Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Clorox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 99,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.05.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.29.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

