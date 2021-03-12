Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,721,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $290.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.74 and a 200 day moving average of $313.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COUP. KeyCorp raised their target price on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.16.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total value of $2,894,233.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,592,297.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,144 shares of company stock worth $66,788,368 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

