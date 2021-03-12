XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Upgraded to Buy at VTB Capital

VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XPEV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.40 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded XPeng from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPeng has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.40.
XPEV traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,955,541. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,575 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth $1,569,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth $106,126,000. Finally, Alibaba Group Holding Limited acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth $133,466,000.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.
