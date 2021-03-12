XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Upgraded to Buy at VTB Capital

VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XPEV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.40 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded XPeng from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPeng has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.40.

XPEV traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,955,541. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,575 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth $1,569,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth $106,126,000. Finally, Alibaba Group Holding Limited acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth $133,466,000.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

