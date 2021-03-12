XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XPEV. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of XPEV traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 274,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,955,541. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.87.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

XPeng Company Profile

