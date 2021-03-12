XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Announces Earnings Results

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,226. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. XPEL has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $943,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,500 shares of company stock worth $9,239,785 in the last 90 days. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Featured Article: Correction

