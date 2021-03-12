XP (NASDAQ:XP) Trading 6.9% Higher

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.21 and last traded at $40.94. 1,449,585 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,352,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of XP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of XP by 71.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 49,225 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of XP by 18.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 39,667 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of XP in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of XP by 28.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

